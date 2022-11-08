DMCC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.71 crore, up 44.37% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DMCC Speciality Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 104.71 crore in September 2022 up 44.37% from Rs. 72.53 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.83 crore in September 2022 down 177.28% from Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.94 crore in September 2022 down 50.32% from Rs. 7.93 crore in September 2021.
DMCC shares closed at 370.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.07% returns over the last 6 months
|DMCC Speciality Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|104.71
|113.39
|72.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|104.71
|113.39
|72.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|71.88
|83.92
|47.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|-7.95
|-4.49
|Power & Fuel
|4.43
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.99
|5.58
|5.11
|Depreciation
|4.93
|3.32
|1.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.97
|16.98
|17.29
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.43
|11.55
|5.26
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.77
|0.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.99
|12.32
|6.12
|Interest
|1.84
|2.29
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.83
|10.03
|5.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.83
|10.03
|5.39
|Tax
|0.00
|3.80
|1.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.83
|6.23
|3.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.83
|6.23
|3.66
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.83
|6.23
|3.66
|Equity Share Capital
|24.94
|24.94
|24.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.13
|2.50
|1.47
|Diluted EPS
|-1.13
|2.50
|1.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.13
|2.50
|1.47
|Diluted EPS
|-1.13
|2.50
|1.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited