DMCC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.04 crore, down 11.59% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DMCC Speciality Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 72.04 crore in December 2022 down 11.59% from Rs. 81.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2022 down 149.13% from Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 down 81.78% from Rs. 11.69 crore in December 2021.

DMCC Speciality Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 72.04 104.71 81.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 72.04 104.71 81.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 46.67 71.88 51.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.39 -0.04 -1.99
Power & Fuel 4.30 4.43 3.51
Employees Cost 5.85 5.99 4.98
Depreciation 4.81 4.93 1.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.42 18.97 12.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.62 -1.43 9.60
Other Income 0.94 0.44 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.68 -0.99 9.86
Interest 3.16 1.84 0.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.84 -2.83 9.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.84 -2.83 9.03
Tax -2.67 0.00 2.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.16 -2.83 6.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.16 -2.83 6.44
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.16 -2.83 6.44
Equity Share Capital 24.94 24.94 24.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.27 -1.13 2.58
Diluted EPS -1.27 -1.13 2.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.27 -1.13 2.58
Diluted EPS -1.27 -1.13 2.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited