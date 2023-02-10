DMCC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.04 crore, down 11.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.04 crore in December 2022 down 11.59% from Rs. 81.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2022 down 149.13% from Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 down 81.78% from Rs. 11.69 crore in December 2021.