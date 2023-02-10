DMCC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.04 crore, down 11.59% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DMCC Speciality Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 72.04 crore in December 2022 down 11.59% from Rs. 81.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2022 down 149.13% from Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 down 81.78% from Rs. 11.69 crore in December 2021.
DMCC shares closed at 272.65 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.35% returns over the last 6 months and -22.16% over the last 12 months.
|DMCC Speciality Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.04
|104.71
|81.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|72.04
|104.71
|81.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46.67
|71.88
|51.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.39
|-0.04
|-1.99
|Power & Fuel
|4.30
|4.43
|3.51
|Employees Cost
|5.85
|5.99
|4.98
|Depreciation
|4.81
|4.93
|1.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.42
|18.97
|12.29
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.62
|-1.43
|9.60
|Other Income
|0.94
|0.44
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.68
|-0.99
|9.86
|Interest
|3.16
|1.84
|0.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.84
|-2.83
|9.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.84
|-2.83
|9.03
|Tax
|-2.67
|0.00
|2.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.16
|-2.83
|6.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.16
|-2.83
|6.44
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.16
|-2.83
|6.44
|Equity Share Capital
|24.94
|24.94
|24.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.27
|-1.13
|2.58
|Diluted EPS
|-1.27
|-1.13
|2.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.27
|-1.13
|2.58
|Diluted EPS
|-1.27
|-1.13
|2.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited