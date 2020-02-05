DLF's Q3 net profit up 24% at Rs 414 cr

Total income rose to Rs 1,533.34 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 2,405.89 crore in the corresponding period previous year, DLF said in a regulatory filing.
Realty major DLF Ltd on Wednesday reported a 24 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 414.01 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net profit stood at Rs 335.15 crore in the year-ago period.
Despite fall in income, the company's net profit increased due to an exceptional gain of Rs 231 crore during the December quarter.