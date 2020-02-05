App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 10:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

DLF's Q3 net profit up 24% at Rs 414 cr

Total income rose to Rs 1,533.34 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 2,405.89 crore in the corresponding period previous year, DLF said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Realty major DLF Ltd on Wednesday reported a 24 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 414.01 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net profit stood at Rs 335.15 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,533.34 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 2,405.89 crore in the corresponding period previous year, DLF said in a regulatory filing.

Despite fall in income, the company's net profit increased due to an exceptional gain of Rs 231 crore during the December quarter.

DLF has so far developed 153 real estate projects comprising 331 million sq ft. It has a land bank of 192 million sq ft.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 10:45 pm

tags #Business #DLF Ltd #Results

