DLF Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 824.24 crore, down 14.31% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DLF are:

Net Sales at Rs 824.24 crore in September 2022 down 14.31% from Rs. 961.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 726.76 crore in September 2022 up 25.5% from Rs. 579.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 894.03 crore in September 2022 up 10.69% from Rs. 807.69 crore in September 2021.

DLF EPS has increased to Rs. 2.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.34 in September 2021.

DLF shares closed at 373.40 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.22% returns over the last 6 months and -8.28% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 824.24 969.45 961.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 824.24 969.45 961.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 260.67 -- 369.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 99.65 89.83 50.91
Depreciation 18.65 18.96 19.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 104.90 496.20 107.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 340.37 364.46 413.88
Other Income 535.01 37.65 374.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 875.38 402.11 788.35
Interest 75.97 76.09 121.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 799.41 326.02 667.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 799.41 326.02 667.27
Tax 72.65 81.86 88.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 726.76 244.16 579.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 726.76 244.16 579.11
Equity Share Capital 495.06 495.06 495.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.94 0.99 2.34
Diluted EPS 2.94 0.99 2.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.94 0.99 2.34
Diluted EPS 2.94 0.99 2.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:22 pm
