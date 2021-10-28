DLF Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 961.90 crore, down 10.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 961.90 crore in September 2021 down 10.06% from Rs. 1,069.47 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 579.11 crore in September 2021 up 45.53% from Rs. 397.93 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 807.69 crore in September 2021 up 15.42% from Rs. 699.78 crore in September 2020.

DLF EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.61 in September 2020.

DLF shares closed at 414.30 on October 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 65.36% returns over the last 6 months and 165.41% over the last 12 months.