DLF Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,071.54 crore, up 129.01% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,071.54 crore in September 2018 up 129.01% from Rs. 467.91 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 252.09 crore in September 2018 up 513.74% from Rs. 60.93 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 561.02 crore in September 2018 up 156.62% from Rs. 218.62 crore in September 2017.

DLF EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.34 in September 2017.

DLF shares closed at 171.85 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.38% returns over the last 6 months and -17.64% over the last 12 months.