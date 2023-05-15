DLF Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,260.18 crore, up 17.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,260.18 crore in March 2023 up 17.87% from Rs. 1,069.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,045.04 crore in March 2023 up 248.27% from Rs. 300.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,313.99 crore in March 2023 up 158.35% from Rs. 508.60 crore in March 2022.

DLF EPS has increased to Rs. 4.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.21 in March 2022.

DLF shares closed at 435.95 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.24% returns over the last 6 months and 35.30% over the last 12 months.