DLF Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,069.11 crore, down 18.69% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DLF are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,069.11 crore in March 2022 down 18.69% from Rs. 1,314.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 300.07 crore in March 2022 down 27.1% from Rs. 411.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 508.60 crore in March 2022 down 24.42% from Rs. 672.94 crore in March 2021.

DLF EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in March 2021.

DLF shares closed at 334.10 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.06% returns over the last 6 months and 28.87% over the last 12 months.

DLF
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,069.11 1,056.37 1,314.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,069.11 1,056.37 1,314.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 404.41 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 76.13 67.06 53.18
Depreciation 18.85 19.39 20.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 549.82 104.06 681.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 424.31 461.45 559.76
Other Income 65.44 63.33 92.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 489.75 524.78 652.27
Interest 91.02 99.58 120.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 398.73 425.20 532.16
Exceptional Items -- -235.19 --
P/L Before Tax 398.73 190.01 532.16
Tax 98.66 47.94 120.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 300.07 142.07 411.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 300.07 142.07 411.60
Equity Share Capital 495.06 495.06 495.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.21 0.57 1.66
Diluted EPS 1.21 0.57 1.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.21 0.57 1.66
Diluted EPS 1.21 0.57 1.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
