you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DLF Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 884.72 crore, down 6.2% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DLF are:

Net Sales at Rs 884.72 crore in March 2020 down 6.2% from Rs. 943.24 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,076.98 crore in March 2020 down 525.13% from Rs. 253.33 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 334.04 crore in March 2020 down 16.55% from Rs. 400.28 crore in March 2019.

DLF shares closed at 156.35 on June 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.01% returns over the last 6 months and -20.01% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations884.72451.23943.24
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations884.72451.23943.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost71.6143.0362.06
Depreciation33.0621.7632.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses599.72350.83573.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax180.3335.61275.78
Other Income120.65212.9792.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax300.98248.58368.20
Interest151.86144.06194.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax149.12104.52173.87
Exceptional Items-97.67541.02--
P/L Before Tax51.45645.54173.87
Tax1,128.4343.82-79.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,076.98601.72253.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,076.98601.72253.33
Equity Share Capital495.06495.06441.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.352.431.41
Diluted EPS-4.352.431.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.352.431.41
Diluted EPS-4.352.431.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 5, 2020 12:15 pm

tags #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #DLF #Earnings First-Cut #Results

