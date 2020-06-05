DLF Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 884.72 crore, down 6.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 884.72 crore in March 2020 down 6.2% from Rs. 943.24 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,076.98 crore in March 2020 down 525.13% from Rs. 253.33 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 334.04 crore in March 2020 down 16.55% from Rs. 400.28 crore in March 2019.

DLF shares closed at 156.35 on June 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.01% returns over the last 6 months and -20.01% over the last 12 months.