DLF Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 884.72 crore, down 6.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DLF are:
Net Sales at Rs 884.72 crore in March 2020 down 6.2% from Rs. 943.24 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,076.98 crore in March 2020 down 525.13% from Rs. 253.33 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 334.04 crore in March 2020 down 16.55% from Rs. 400.28 crore in March 2019.
DLF shares closed at 156.35 on June 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.01% returns over the last 6 months and -20.01% over the last 12 months.
|DLF
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|884.72
|451.23
|943.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|884.72
|451.23
|943.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|71.61
|43.03
|62.06
|Depreciation
|33.06
|21.76
|32.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|599.72
|350.83
|573.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|180.33
|35.61
|275.78
|Other Income
|120.65
|212.97
|92.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|300.98
|248.58
|368.20
|Interest
|151.86
|144.06
|194.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|149.12
|104.52
|173.87
|Exceptional Items
|-97.67
|541.02
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|51.45
|645.54
|173.87
|Tax
|1,128.43
|43.82
|-79.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,076.98
|601.72
|253.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,076.98
|601.72
|253.33
|Equity Share Capital
|495.06
|495.06
|441.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.35
|2.43
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|-4.35
|2.43
|1.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.35
|2.43
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|-4.35
|2.43
|1.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 5, 2020 12:15 pm