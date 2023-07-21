DLF Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 841.14 crore, down 13.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 841.14 crore in June 2023 down 13.24% from Rs. 969.45 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.41 crore in June 2023 down 28.16% from Rs. 244.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 326.18 crore in June 2023 down 22.54% from Rs. 421.07 crore in June 2022.

DLF EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.99 in June 2022.

DLF shares closed at 504.90 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.72% returns over the last 6 months and 41.67% over the last 12 months.