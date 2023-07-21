English
    DLF Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 841.14 crore, down 13.24% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DLF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 841.14 crore in June 2023 down 13.24% from Rs. 969.45 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.41 crore in June 2023 down 28.16% from Rs. 244.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 326.18 crore in June 2023 down 22.54% from Rs. 421.07 crore in June 2022.

    DLF EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.99 in June 2022.

    DLF shares closed at 504.90 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.72% returns over the last 6 months and 41.67% over the last 12 months.

    DLF
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations841.141,260.18969.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations841.141,260.18969.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials378.37----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost115.8997.2589.83
    Depreciation17.8618.2218.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.72421.87496.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax249.30722.84364.46
    Other Income59.02572.9337.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax308.321,295.77402.11
    Interest73.9871.6476.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax234.341,224.13326.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax234.341,224.13326.02
    Tax58.93179.0981.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities175.411,045.04244.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period175.411,045.04244.16
    Equity Share Capital495.06495.06495.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.714.220.99
    Diluted EPS0.714.220.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.714.220.99
    Diluted EPS0.714.220.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #DLF #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:00 pm

