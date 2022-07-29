 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

DLF Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 969.45 crore, up 11.38% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DLF are:

Net Sales at Rs 969.45 crore in June 2022 up 11.38% from Rs. 870.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 244.16 crore in June 2022 down 9.47% from Rs. 269.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 421.07 crore in June 2022 down 14.81% from Rs. 494.30 crore in June 2021.

DLF EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in June 2021.

DLF shares closed at 382.00 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.28% returns over the last 6 months and 12.34% over the last 12 months.

DLF
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 969.45 1,069.11 870.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 969.45 1,069.11 870.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 89.83 76.13 44.86
Depreciation 18.96 18.85 19.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 496.20 549.82 409.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 364.46 424.31 396.53
Other Income 37.65 65.44 78.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 402.11 489.75 475.18
Interest 76.09 91.02 115.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 326.02 398.73 359.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 326.02 398.73 359.51
Tax 81.86 98.66 89.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 244.16 300.07 269.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 244.16 300.07 269.69
Equity Share Capital 495.06 495.06 495.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 1.21 1.09
Diluted EPS 0.99 1.21 1.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.99 1.21 1.09
Diluted EPS 0.99 1.21 1.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #DLF #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:36 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.