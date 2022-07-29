English
    DLF Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 969.45 crore, up 11.38% Y-o-Y

    July 29, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DLF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 969.45 crore in June 2022 up 11.38% from Rs. 870.37 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 244.16 crore in June 2022 down 9.47% from Rs. 269.69 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 421.07 crore in June 2022 down 14.81% from Rs. 494.30 crore in June 2021.

    DLF EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.09 in June 2021.

    DLF shares closed at 382.00 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.28% returns over the last 6 months and 12.34% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations969.451,069.11870.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations969.451,069.11870.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost89.8376.1344.86
    Depreciation18.9618.8519.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses496.20549.82409.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax364.46424.31396.53
    Other Income37.6565.4478.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax402.11489.75475.18
    Interest76.0991.02115.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax326.02398.73359.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax326.02398.73359.51
    Tax81.8698.6689.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities244.16300.07269.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period244.16300.07269.69
    Equity Share Capital495.06495.06495.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.991.211.09
    Diluted EPS0.991.211.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.991.211.09
    Diluted EPS0.991.211.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #DLF #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:36 pm
