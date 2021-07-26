MARKET NEWS

DLF Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 870.37 crore, up 222.3% Y-o-Y

July 26, 2021 / 11:05 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DLF are:

Net Sales at Rs 870.37 crore in June 2021 up 222.3% from Rs. 270.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 269.69 crore in June 2021 up 774.23% from Rs. 40.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 494.30 crore in June 2021 up 285.87% from Rs. 128.10 crore in June 2020.

DLF EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2020.

DLF shares closed at 334.15 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.14% returns over the last 6 months and 145.34% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations870.371,314.91270.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations870.371,314.91270.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost44.8653.1846.81
Depreciation19.1220.6721.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses409.86681.30210.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax396.53559.76-8.82
Other Income78.6592.51115.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax475.18652.27106.96
Interest115.67120.11160.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax359.51532.16-53.27
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax359.51532.16-53.27
Tax89.82120.56-13.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities269.69411.60-40.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period269.69411.60-40.00
Equity Share Capital495.06495.06495.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.091.66-0.16
Diluted EPS1.091.66-0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.091.66-0.16
Diluted EPS1.091.66-0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

