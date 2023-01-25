DLF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 925.31 crore, down 12.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 925.31 crore in December 2022 down 12.41% from Rs. 1,056.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 294.86 crore in December 2022 up 107.55% from Rs. 142.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 506.17 crore in December 2022 down 6.98% from Rs. 544.17 crore in December 2021.