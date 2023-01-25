 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DLF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 925.31 crore, down 12.41% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DLF are:

Net Sales at Rs 925.31 crore in December 2022 down 12.41% from Rs. 1,056.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 294.86 crore in December 2022 up 107.55% from Rs. 142.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 506.17 crore in December 2022 down 6.98% from Rs. 544.17 crore in December 2021.

DLF
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 925.31 824.24 1,056.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 925.31 824.24 1,056.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 260.78 260.67 404.41
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 93.64 99.65 67.06
Depreciation 19.83 18.65 19.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 113.30 104.90 104.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 437.76 340.37 461.45
Other Income 48.58 535.01 63.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 486.34 875.38 524.78
Interest 96.86 75.97 99.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 389.48 799.41 425.20
Exceptional Items -- -- -235.19
P/L Before Tax 389.48 799.41 190.01
Tax 94.62 72.65 47.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 294.86 726.76 142.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 294.86 726.76 142.07
Equity Share Capital 495.06 495.06 495.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 2.94 0.57
Diluted EPS 1.19 2.94 0.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 2.94 0.57
Diluted EPS 1.19 2.94 0.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
