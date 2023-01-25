English
    DLF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 925.31 crore, down 12.41% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DLF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 925.31 crore in December 2022 down 12.41% from Rs. 1,056.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 294.86 crore in December 2022 up 107.55% from Rs. 142.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 506.17 crore in December 2022 down 6.98% from Rs. 544.17 crore in December 2021.

    DLF
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations925.31824.241,056.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations925.31824.241,056.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials260.78260.67404.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost93.6499.6567.06
    Depreciation19.8318.6519.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses113.30104.90104.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax437.76340.37461.45
    Other Income48.58535.0163.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax486.34875.38524.78
    Interest96.8675.9799.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax389.48799.41425.20
    Exceptional Items-----235.19
    P/L Before Tax389.48799.41190.01
    Tax94.6272.6547.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities294.86726.76142.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period294.86726.76142.07
    Equity Share Capital495.06495.06495.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.192.940.57
    Diluted EPS1.192.940.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.192.940.57
    Diluted EPS1.192.940.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited