DLF Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,239.05 crore, up 174.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,239.05 crore in December 2020 up 174.59% from Rs. 451.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 306.44 crore in December 2020 down 49.07% from Rs. 601.72 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 583.91 crore in December 2020 up 115.99% from Rs. 270.34 crore in December 2019.

DLF EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.43 in December 2019.

DLF shares closed at 281.65 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 103.36% returns over the last 6 months and 23.04% over the last 12 months.