DLF Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 924.34 crore, up 83.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 924.34 crore in December 2018 up 83.79% from Rs. 502.94 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.22 crore in December 2018 up 447.49% from Rs. 58.77 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 498.01 crore in December 2018 up 37.62% from Rs. 361.88 crore in December 2017.

DLF EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2017.

DLF shares closed at 159.75 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.63% returns over the last 6 months and -30.03% over the last 12 months.