DLF Q4 profit up 76% at Rs 436.56 cr

Realty major DLF reported a 76 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 436.56 crore for the quarter ended March on higher sales. Its net profit stood at Rs 247.73 crore in the year ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 2,660.95 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 fiscal from Rs 1,845.92 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the full 2018-19 fiscal, net profit declined to Rs 1,319.22 crore from Rs 4,463.86 crore in the previous financial year. The drop in profit was because of exceptional gain from sale of rental business in the 2017-18 fiscal.

However, total income rose to Rs 9,029.41 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 7,663.71 crore in the 2017-18 fiscal.