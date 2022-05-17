DLF Q4 profit declines 15.1% to Rs 405.33 crore

Representative image.

Real estate major DLF on May 17 reported a 15.1 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 405.33 crore for the quarter ended in March versus Rs 477.4 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said that the residential business exhibited a record performance in the fiscal with new sales bookings of Rs 7,273 crore, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 136 percent.

“We witnessed strong growth across all our segments with the luxury segment leading this trend. Our super luxury offering – The Camellias, continues to evince strong customer interest and delivered healthy sales bookings of Rs 2,550 crore during the fiscal," it said.

"Our new product launches across New Delhi, Gurugram and Chennai continue to receive encouraging response from the market vindicating demand for quality products in established locations. The continued momentum further demonstrates rising customer preference towards larger and credible brands with proven track record. New products sales bookings stood at around Rs 4,683 crore during the fiscal,” it said.

The company said that it continues to place enhanced focus on surplus cash generation from our operations. Strong collections along with sales ramp-up led to one of the highest levels of surplus cash generation of Rs 2,205 crore during the fiscal. In line with our business goal of de-risking our balance sheet, we continue to deleverage and consequently our Net Debt at the end of fiscal stood at Rs 2,680 crore, a 46 percent Y-o-Y reduction, it said.

Sustained momentum and strong tailwinds are expected to support the structural upswing in housing demand over the medium term and consequently, we continue to strive in scaling up our new product offerings across segments and geographies, it said.

The company said that the office occupancy is gradually recovering and stood at 88 percent at the fiscal end. The retail business continued a strong rebound during the fiscal.

The rental income grew 10 percent Y-o-Y; supported by 67 percent rebound in retail income. The consolidated revenue stood at Rs 4,533 crore as compared to Rs 4,385 crore last year.

The office business delivered strong collections at 100 percent. We continue to witness a gradual ramp-up in return of occupiers to their workplaces and expect these trends to further improve in the next few months.

The company said that the development of its next-generation workspaces – DLF Downtown at Gurugram and in Chennai and Data centre at Noida remains on track.

The retail business exhibited strong rebound despite temporary dislocations due to the pandemic in the fourth quarter. Footfalls and consumption trends continue to support the healthy growth in this segment. Consequently, we have initiated development plans to build out new retail destinations across certain geographies.

Inflationary pressure and reversal of interest rate cycle may pose a marginal risk to the momentum in the industry, it said.





