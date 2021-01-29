MARKET NEWS

DLF Q3 profit up 9% at Rs 449 crore on higher income

DLF is the country's largest listed real estate firm. It is developing many residential and commercial projects across the country.

PTI
January 29, 2021 / 07:29 PM IST
 
 
Realty major DLF on Friday reported a 9 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 449 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year on higher income. Its net profit stood at Rs 413.10 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also rose to Rs 1,668.22 crore during October-December period of 2020-21 fiscal from Rs 1,533.34 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The company has major presence in the national capital region.

It has Grade-A commercial assets of over 30 million sq ft and earn more than Rs 3,000 crore annually as rental.
first published: Jan 29, 2021 07:30 pm

