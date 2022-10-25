DLF Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,302.34 crore, down 12.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,302.34 crore in September 2022 down 12.06% from Rs. 1,480.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 477.04 crore in September 2022 up 25.88% from Rs. 378.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 494.83 crore in September 2022 down 7.32% from Rs. 533.89 crore in September 2021.

DLF EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in September 2021.

DLF shares closed at 367.65 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.00% returns over the last 6 months and -8.35% over the last 12 months.