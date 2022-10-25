 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DLF Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,302.34 crore, down 12.06% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DLF are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,302.34 crore in September 2022 down 12.06% from Rs. 1,480.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 477.04 crore in September 2022 up 25.88% from Rs. 378.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 494.83 crore in September 2022 down 7.32% from Rs. 533.89 crore in September 2021.

DLF EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in September 2021.

DLF shares closed at 367.65 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.00% returns over the last 6 months and -8.35% over the last 12 months.

DLF
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,302.34 1,441.63 1,480.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,302.34 1,441.63 1,480.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 523.04 -- 733.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 136.30 122.76 76.78
Depreciation 36.67 37.33 37.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 206.33 905.21 212.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 400.00 376.33 421.00
Other Income 58.16 74.65 75.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 458.16 450.98 496.63
Interest 106.93 105.22 175.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 351.23 345.76 320.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 351.23 345.76 320.74
Tax 90.96 87.61 94.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 260.27 258.15 226.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 260.27 258.15 226.33
Minority Interest -0.16 0.36 0.83
Share Of P/L Of Associates 216.93 211.06 151.79
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 477.04 469.57 378.95
Equity Share Capital 495.06 495.06 495.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.93 1.90 1.53
Diluted EPS 1.93 1.90 1.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.93 1.90 1.53
Diluted EPS 1.93 1.90 1.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #DLF #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:55 am
next story
