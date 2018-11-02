DLF Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,139.03 crore, Up 34.72% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,139.03 1,507.35 1,587.71 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,139.03 1,507.35 1,587.71 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 81.30 78.55 74.74 Depreciation 55.31 56.40 148.41 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,398.40 1,120.21 726.10 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 604.02 252.19 638.46 Other Income 165.87 150.32 163.63 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 769.89 402.51 802.09 Interest 496.38 497.54 794.61 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 273.51 -95.03 7.48 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 273.51 -95.03 7.48 Tax 139.31 -25.97 -15.91 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 134.20 -69.06 23.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 134.20 -69.06 23.39 Minority Interest 1.53 0.33 1.59 Share Of P/L Of Associates 239.01 241.50 -10.82 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 374.74 172.77 14.16 Equity Share Capital 356.87 356.82 356.81 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.10 0.97 0.08 Diluted EPS 1.70 0.79 0.08 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.10 0.97 0.08 Diluted EPS 1.70 0.79 0.08 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited