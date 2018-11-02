DLF Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,139.03 crore, Up 34.72% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DLF are: Net Sales at Rs 2,139.03 crore in September 2018 Up 34.72% from Rs. 1,587.71 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 374.74 crore in September 2018 Up 2546.47% from Rs. 14.16 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 825.20 crore in September 2018 Down 13.18% from Rs. 950.50 crore in September 2017. DLF EPS has Increased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2017. DLF shares closed at 171.85 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.38% returns over the last 6 months and -17.64% over the last 12 months. DLF Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,139.03 1,507.35 1,587.71 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,139.03 1,507.35 1,587.71 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 81.30 78.55 74.74 Depreciation 55.31 56.40 148.41 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,398.40 1,120.21 726.10 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 604.02 252.19 638.46 Other Income 165.87 150.32 163.63 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 769.89 402.51 802.09 Interest 496.38 497.54 794.61 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 273.51 -95.03 7.48 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 273.51 -95.03 7.48 Tax 139.31 -25.97 -15.91 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 134.20 -69.06 23.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 134.20 -69.06 23.39 Minority Interest 1.53 0.33 1.59 Share Of P/L Of Associates 239.01 241.50 -10.82 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 374.74 172.77 14.16 Equity Share Capital 356.87 356.82 356.81 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.10 0.97 0.08 Diluted EPS 1.70 0.79 0.08 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.10 0.97 0.08 Diluted EPS 1.70 0.79 0.08 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 2, 2018 11:27 am