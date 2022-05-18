 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

DLF Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,547.26 crore, down 9.65% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DLF are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,547.26 crore in March 2022 down 9.65% from Rs. 1,712.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 405.33 crore in March 2022 down 15.72% from Rs. 480.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 472.41 crore in March 2022 down 27.08% from Rs. 647.88 crore in March 2021.

DLF EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.94 in March 2021.

DLF shares closed at 334.10 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.06% returns over the last 6 months and 28.87% over the last 12 months.

DLF
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,547.26 1,549.70 1,712.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,547.26 1,549.70 1,712.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 729.78 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 108.95 95.72 86.61
Depreciation 36.91 37.35 38.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,070.77 202.88 1,172.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 330.63 483.97 415.36
Other Income 104.87 137.22 194.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 435.50 621.19 609.38
Interest 128.20 145.53 191.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 307.30 475.66 418.15
Exceptional Items -- -224.43 --
P/L Before Tax 307.30 251.23 418.15
Tax 83.76 60.02 159.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 223.54 191.21 258.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 223.54 191.21 258.72
Minority Interest -0.21 -0.01 3.57
Share Of P/L Of Associates 182.00 188.28 218.65
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 405.33 379.48 480.94
Equity Share Capital 495.06 495.06 495.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 1.53 1.94
Diluted EPS 1.64 1.53 1.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.64 1.53 1.94
Diluted EPS 1.64 1.53 1.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #DLF #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 18, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.