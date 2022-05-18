DLF Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,547.26 crore, down 9.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,547.26 crore in March 2022 down 9.65% from Rs. 1,712.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 405.33 crore in March 2022 down 15.72% from Rs. 480.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 472.41 crore in March 2022 down 27.08% from Rs. 647.88 crore in March 2021.

DLF EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.94 in March 2021.

DLF shares closed at 334.10 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.06% returns over the last 6 months and 28.87% over the last 12 months.