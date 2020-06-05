DLF Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,694.20 crore, down 32.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DLF are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,694.20 crore in March 2020 down 32.24% from Rs. 2,500.43 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,857.77 crore in March 2020 down 525.55% from Rs. 436.56 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 496.29 crore in March 2020 down 28.51% from Rs. 694.21 crore in March 2019.
DLF shares closed at 156.35 on June 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.01% returns over the last 6 months and -20.01% over the last 12 months.
|DLF
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,694.20
|1,341.87
|2,500.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,694.20
|1,341.87
|2,500.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|105.85
|86.79
|101.82
|Depreciation
|60.07
|44.54
|56.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,271.66
|1,026.78
|1,864.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|256.62
|183.76
|476.96
|Other Income
|179.60
|191.47
|160.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|436.22
|375.23
|637.48
|Interest
|235.27
|237.55
|535.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|200.95
|137.68
|102.38
|Exceptional Items
|-330.67
|230.93
|127.32
|P/L Before Tax
|-129.72
|368.61
|229.70
|Tax
|1,907.33
|141.16
|37.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,037.05
|227.45
|191.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,037.05
|227.45
|191.92
|Minority Interest
|2.36
|0.91
|1.79
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|176.92
|185.65
|242.85
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,857.77
|414.01
|436.56
|Equity Share Capital
|495.06
|495.06
|441.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.51
|1.67
|2.43
|Diluted EPS
|-7.51
|1.67
|1.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.51
|1.67
|2.43
|Diluted EPS
|-7.51
|1.67
|1.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 5, 2020 12:15 pm