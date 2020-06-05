DLF Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,694.20 crore, down 32.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,694.20 crore in March 2020 down 32.24% from Rs. 2,500.43 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,857.77 crore in March 2020 down 525.55% from Rs. 436.56 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 496.29 crore in March 2020 down 28.51% from Rs. 694.21 crore in March 2019.

DLF shares closed at 156.35 on June 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.01% returns over the last 6 months and -20.01% over the last 12 months.