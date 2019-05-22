DLF Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,500.43 crore, up 81.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,500.43 crore in March 2019 up 81.5% from Rs. 1,377.66 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 436.56 crore in March 2019 up 79.46% from Rs. 243.26 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 694.21 crore in March 2019 up 52.77% from Rs. 454.42 crore in March 2018.

DLF EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2018.

DLF shares closed at 171.50 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.18% returns over the last 6 months and -11.39% over the last 12 months.