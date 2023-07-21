English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DLF Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,423.23 crore, down 1.28% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DLF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,423.23 crore in June 2023 down 1.28% from Rs. 1,441.63 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 527.00 crore in June 2023 up 12.23% from Rs. 469.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 494.65 crore in June 2023 up 1.3% from Rs. 488.31 crore in June 2022.

    DLF EPS has increased to Rs. 2.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.90 in June 2022.

    DLF shares closed at 504.90 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.72% returns over the last 6 months and 41.67% over the last 12 months.

    DLF
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,423.231,456.061,441.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,423.231,456.061,441.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials688.26----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost172.75154.63122.76
    Depreciation36.3636.0437.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses166.05903.08905.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax359.81362.31376.33
    Other Income98.48119.6474.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax458.29481.95450.98
    Interest84.8584.56105.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax373.44397.39345.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax373.44397.39345.76
    Tax101.42112.5487.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities272.02284.85258.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period272.02284.85258.15
    Minority Interest0.890.410.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates254.09284.75211.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates527.00570.01469.57
    Equity Share Capital495.06495.06495.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.132.301.90
    Diluted EPS2.132.301.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.132.301.90
    Diluted EPS2.132.301.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #DLF #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!