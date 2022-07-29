 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DLF Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,441.63 crore, up 26.51% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DLF are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,441.63 crore in June 2022 up 26.51% from Rs. 1,139.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 469.57 crore in June 2022 up 39.3% from Rs. 337.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 488.31 crore in June 2022 down 1.98% from Rs. 498.18 crore in June 2021.

DLF EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in June 2021.

DLF shares closed at 382.00 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.28% returns over the last 6 months and 12.34% over the last 12 months.

DLF
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,441.63 1,547.26 1,139.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,441.63 1,547.26 1,139.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 122.76 108.95 72.54
Depreciation 37.33 36.91 37.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 905.21 1,070.77 671.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 376.33 330.63 357.52
Other Income 74.65 104.87 102.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 450.98 435.50 460.26
Interest 105.22 128.20 174.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 345.76 307.30 285.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 345.76 307.30 285.33
Tax 87.61 83.76 82.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 258.15 223.54 202.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 258.15 223.54 202.54
Minority Interest 0.36 -0.21 -0.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates 211.06 182.00 134.63
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 469.57 405.33 337.10
Equity Share Capital 495.06 495.06 495.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 1.64 1.36
Diluted EPS 1.90 1.64 1.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 1.64 1.36
Diluted EPS 1.90 1.64 1.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jul 29, 2022 06:30 pm
