DLF Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,441.63 crore, up 26.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,441.63 crore in June 2022 up 26.51% from Rs. 1,139.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 469.57 crore in June 2022 up 39.3% from Rs. 337.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 488.31 crore in June 2022 down 1.98% from Rs. 498.18 crore in June 2021.

DLF EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in June 2021.

DLF shares closed at 382.00 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.28% returns over the last 6 months and 12.34% over the last 12 months.