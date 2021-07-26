DLF Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,139.53 crore, up 107.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,139.53 crore in June 2021 up 107.7% from Rs. 548.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 337.10 crore in June 2021 up 577.14% from Rs. 70.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 498.18 crore in June 2021 up 397.78% from Rs. 100.08 crore in June 2020.

DLF EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2020.

DLF shares closed at 334.15 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.14% returns over the last 6 months and 145.34% over the last 12 months.