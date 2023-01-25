 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DLF Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,494.80 crore, down 3.54% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DLF are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,494.80 crore in December 2022 down 3.54% from Rs. 1,549.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 519.21 crore in December 2022 up 36.82% from Rs. 379.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 542.06 crore in December 2022 down 17.69% from Rs. 658.54 crore in December 2021.

DLF
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,494.80 1,302.34 1,549.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,494.80 1,302.34 1,549.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 617.08 523.04 729.78
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 134.19 136.30 95.72
Depreciation 38.59 36.67 37.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 266.33 206.33 202.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 438.61 400.00 483.97
Other Income 64.86 58.16 137.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 503.47 458.16 621.19
Interest 95.43 106.93 145.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 408.04 351.23 475.66
Exceptional Items -- -- -224.43
P/L Before Tax 408.04 351.23 251.23
Tax 110.39 90.96 60.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 297.65 260.27 191.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 297.65 260.27 191.21
Minority Interest 1.27 -0.16 -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates 220.29 216.93 188.28
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 519.21 477.04 379.48
Equity Share Capital 495.06 495.06 495.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.10 1.93 1.53
Diluted EPS 2.10 1.93 1.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.10 1.93 1.53
Diluted EPS 2.10 1.93 1.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited