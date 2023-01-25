DLF Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,494.80 crore, down 3.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,494.80 crore in December 2022 down 3.54% from Rs. 1,549.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 519.21 crore in December 2022 up 36.82% from Rs. 379.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 542.06 crore in December 2022 down 17.69% from Rs. 658.54 crore in December 2021.