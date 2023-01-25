English
    DLF Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,494.80 crore, down 3.54% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DLF are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,494.80 crore in December 2022 down 3.54% from Rs. 1,549.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 519.21 crore in December 2022 up 36.82% from Rs. 379.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 542.06 crore in December 2022 down 17.69% from Rs. 658.54 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,494.801,302.341,549.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,494.801,302.341,549.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials617.08523.04729.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost134.19136.3095.72
    Depreciation38.5936.6737.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses266.33206.33202.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax438.61400.00483.97
    Other Income64.8658.16137.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax503.47458.16621.19
    Interest95.43106.93145.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax408.04351.23475.66
    Exceptional Items-----224.43
    P/L Before Tax408.04351.23251.23
    Tax110.3990.9660.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities297.65260.27191.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period297.65260.27191.21
    Minority Interest1.27-0.16-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates220.29216.93188.28
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates519.21477.04379.48
    Equity Share Capital495.06495.06495.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.101.931.53
    Diluted EPS2.101.931.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.101.931.53
    Diluted EPS2.101.931.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited