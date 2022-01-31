DLF Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,549.70 crore, up 0.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,549.70 crore in December 2021 up 0.43% from Rs. 1,543.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 379.48 crore in December 2021 down 15.89% from Rs. 451.18 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 658.54 crore in December 2021 up 5.49% from Rs. 624.27 crore in December 2020.

DLF EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.53 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.82 in December 2020.

DLF shares closed at 378.35 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.53% returns over the last 6 months and 34.33% over the last 12 months.