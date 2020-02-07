DLF Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,341.87 crore, down 39.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,341.87 crore in December 2019 down 39.54% from Rs. 2,219.28 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 414.01 crore in December 2019 up 23.53% from Rs. 335.15 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 419.77 crore in December 2019 down 49.21% from Rs. 826.52 crore in December 2018.

DLF EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.67 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.88 in December 2018.

DLF shares closed at 246.30 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 46.39% returns over the last 6 months and 53.60% over the last 12 months.