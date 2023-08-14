DJS Stock Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 84.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 84.4% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 86.64% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

DJS Stock EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

DJS Stock shares closed at 0.97 on June 20, 2016 (BSE)