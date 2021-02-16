DJS Stock Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 98.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 98.02% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 down 424.69% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 down 223.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

DJS Stock shares closed at 0.97 on June 20, 2016 (BSE)