    Dixon Technologies Q2 profit up 23% to Rs 77 crore

    The company's revenue from the consumer electronics business stood at Rs 1,500.7 crore, and Rs 290.4 crore from lighting products.

    PTI
    October 20, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST

    Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Thursday reported 23.11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 77.12 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 62.64 crore for July-September period a year ago, the electronic manufacturing services firm said in a BSE filing.

    Revenue from operations was up 37.91 per cent at Rs 3,866.77 crore as against Rs 2,803.78 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were Rs 3,766.54 crore as against Rs 2,724.50 crore in the year-ago period.

    The company's revenue from the consumer electronics business stood at Rs 1,500.7 crore, and Rs 290.4 crore from lighting products. Revenue from home appliances was at Rs 362.9 crore, and Rs 1,594.4 crore from the mobile & EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services) division in the second quarter of FY23.

    The contribution from the Security Systems division was at Rs 118.3 crore. Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 4,289 apiece on BSE, up 0.39 per cent from the previous close.
    Oct 20, 2022 05:13 pm
