Dixon Technologies Q2 profit up 22% at Rs 52 crore

Dixon Technologies (India) on Friday reported 21.65 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 52.36 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 43.04 crore in July-September period a year ago, Dixon Technologies said in a BSE filing.
Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,638.74 crore, up 16.88 percent as against Rs 1,401.98 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses were Rs 1,567.18 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 1,356.46 crore.
Dixon Technologies is a leading company in the electronic manufacturing services space.Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) on Friday settled at Rs 9,311 apiece on BSE, up 2.92 percent from the previous close.