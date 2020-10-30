172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|dixon-technologies-q2-profit-up-22-at-rs-52-crore-6041731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 04:52 PM IST

Dixon Technologies Q2 profit up 22% at Rs 52 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 43.04 crore in July-September period a year ago, Dixon Technologies said in a BSE filing.

Dixon Technologies (India) on Friday reported 21.65 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 52.36 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,638.74 crore, up 16.88 percent as against Rs 1,401.98 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,638.74 crore, up 16.88 percent as against Rs 1,401.98 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were Rs 1,567.18 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 1,356.46 crore.

Dixon Technologies is a leading company in the electronic manufacturing services space.

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) on Friday settled at Rs 9,311 apiece on BSE, up 2.92 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 04:52 pm

