Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dixon Technologies' net profit jumps 66.8% to Rs 27.58 crore in March quarter

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 16.53 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Dixon Technologies said in a filing to the BSE.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, a electronics manufacturing services provider, on Thursday reported a 66.84 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 27.58 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 16.53 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Dixon Technologies said in a filing to the BSE.

Its revenue from operations was Rs 857.41 crore, down 0.16 percent as against Rs 858.82 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The firm's total expenses stood at Rs 820.12 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 as against Rs 836.29 crore a year ago, a fall of 1.93 percent.

For the financial year 2019-20, Dixon Technologies' net profit rose 90.21 percent to Rs 120.50 crore. It was Rs 63.35 crore in the previous year.

Its revenue from operations in the financial year was Rs 4,400.12 crore, up 47.43 percent as against Rs 2,984.45 crore in 2018-19.

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 4,976.55 on the BSE, up 0.81 percent from the previous close.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 09:24 pm

tags #Business #Dixon Technologies (India) #Results

