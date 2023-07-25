Dixon Technologies logs in 48% rise in June quarter net profit to Rs 67.19 crore, revenue up 15%

Dixon Technologies Q1 results

Dixon Technologies on July 25 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 67.19 crore for the quarter ended June, up 48 percent from Rs 45.43 crore in the year- ago period.

The company reported a 15 percent YoY (year-on-year) rise in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 3271.50 crore against Rs 2,855.07 crore year ago.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) for the quarter was at Rs 134.72crore growing by 34 percent. EBIDTA margin is up 60 bps at 4.1 percent.

On 25 July, Dixon Technologies closed 2.74 percent higher at Rs 4,125.05 on NSE.