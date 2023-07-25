English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dixon Technologies logs in 48% rise in June quarter net profit to Rs 67.19 crore, revenue up 15%

    The company reported a profit of Rs 67.19 crore up 48 percent.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 25, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST
    ..

    Dixon Technologies Q1 results

    Dixon Technologies on July 25 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 67.19 crore for the quarter ended June, up 48 percent from Rs 45.43 crore in the year- ago period.

    The company reported a 15 percent YoY (year-on-year) rise in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 3271.50 crore against Rs 2,855.07 crore year ago.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) for the quarter was at Rs 134.72crore growing by 34 percent. EBIDTA margin is up 60 bps at 4.1 percent.

    On 25 July, Dixon Technologies closed 2.74 percent higher at Rs 4,125.05 on NSE.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Dixon Technologies #Results
    first published: Jul 25, 2023 04:04 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!