Dixon Technologies: Is the growth story faltering?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies has delivered healthy operating metrics for Q1 FY23. However, the business internals were mixed and the June-quarter sales and margins were a bit soft on a sequential basis due to demand slowdown and the challenging cost environment. Quarterly results snapshot (image) Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 2,855 crore, an increase of 53 percent year on year (YoY), primarily due to the low base of last year. The EBITDA margins improved by 90 basis points (bps)...