    Dixon Technologies: Is the growth story faltering?

    Contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies delivered healthy operating metrics for Q1 FY23. However, the business internals were mixed and the June-quarter sales and margins were a bit soft on a sequential basis due to demand slowdown and the challenging cost environment

    Sachin Pal
    Neha Gupta
    July 28, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Contract manufacturer Dixon Technologies has delivered healthy operating metrics for Q1 FY23. However, the business internals were mixed and the June-quarter sales and margins were a bit soft on a sequential basis due to demand slowdown and the challenging cost environment. Quarterly results snapshot (image) Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 2,855 crore, an increase of 53 percent year on year (YoY), primarily due to the low base of last year. The EBITDA margins improved by 90 basis points (bps)...

