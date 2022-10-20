Dixon Technolog Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,293.40 crore, up 4.52% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,293.40 1,503.88 2,194.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,293.40 1,503.88 2,194.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,048.49 1,392.09 1,984.82 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.44 -59.83 -3.48 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 52.35 39.60 47.34 Depreciation 14.37 12.14 11.74 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 83.26 62.33 70.13 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 83.49 57.55 83.67 Other Income 2.81 1.85 1.31 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.30 59.40 84.98 Interest 8.98 7.29 5.42 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.32 52.11 79.56 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 77.32 52.11 79.56 Tax 18.50 12.87 17.19 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.82 39.24 62.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.82 39.24 62.37 Equity Share Capital 11.87 11.87 11.73 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.91 6.61 10.65 Diluted EPS 9.82 6.55 10.30 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.91 6.61 10.65 Diluted EPS 9.82 6.55 10.30 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited