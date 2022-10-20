 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dixon Technolog Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,293.40 crore, up 4.52% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dixon Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 2,293.40 crore in September 2022 up 4.52% from Rs. 2,194.22 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.82 crore in September 2022 down 5.69% from Rs. 62.37 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.67 crore in September 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 96.72 crore in September 2021.
Dixon Technolog EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.65 in September 2021. Dixon Technolog shares closed at 4,272.65 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.22% returns over the last 6 months and -17.98% over the last 12 months.
Dixon Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2,293.401,503.882,194.22
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,293.401,503.882,194.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,048.491,392.091,984.82
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.44-59.83-3.48
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost52.3539.6047.34
Depreciation14.3712.1411.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses83.2662.3370.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.4957.5583.67
Other Income2.811.851.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.3059.4084.98
Interest8.987.295.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.3252.1179.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax77.3252.1179.56
Tax18.5012.8717.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.8239.2462.37
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.8239.2462.37
Equity Share Capital11.8711.8711.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.916.6110.65
Diluted EPS9.826.5510.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.916.6110.65
Diluted EPS9.826.5510.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

