Dixon Technolog Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,293.40 crore, up 4.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,293.40 crore in September 2022 up 4.52% from Rs. 2,194.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.82 crore in September 2022 down 5.69% from Rs. 62.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.67 crore in September 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 96.72 crore in September 2021.

Dixon Technolog EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.65 in September 2021.