Dixon Technolog Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,293.40 crore, up 4.52% Y-o-Y
October 20, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dixon Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,293.40 crore in September 2022 up 4.52% from Rs. 2,194.22 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.82 crore in September 2022 down 5.69% from Rs. 62.37 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.67 crore in September 2022 up 4.08% from Rs. 96.72 crore in September 2021.
Dixon Technolog EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.65 in September 2021.
|Dixon Technolog shares closed at 4,272.65 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.22% returns over the last 6 months and -17.98% over the last 12 months.
|Dixon Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,293.40
|1,503.88
|2,194.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,293.40
|1,503.88
|2,194.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,048.49
|1,392.09
|1,984.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|11.44
|-59.83
|-3.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|52.35
|39.60
|47.34
|Depreciation
|14.37
|12.14
|11.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|83.26
|62.33
|70.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|83.49
|57.55
|83.67
|Other Income
|2.81
|1.85
|1.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|86.30
|59.40
|84.98
|Interest
|8.98
|7.29
|5.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|77.32
|52.11
|79.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|77.32
|52.11
|79.56
|Tax
|18.50
|12.87
|17.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|58.82
|39.24
|62.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|58.82
|39.24
|62.37
|Equity Share Capital
|11.87
|11.87
|11.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.91
|6.61
|10.65
|Diluted EPS
|9.82
|6.55
|10.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.91
|6.61
|10.65
|Diluted EPS
|9.82
|6.55
|10.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited