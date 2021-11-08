Dixon Technolog Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,194.22 crore, up 48.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,194.22 crore in September 2021 up 48.97% from Rs. 1,472.88 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.37 crore in September 2021 up 29% from Rs. 48.35 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.72 crore in September 2021 up 16.98% from Rs. 82.68 crore in September 2020.

Dixon Technolog EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.65 in September 2021 from Rs. 41.78 in September 2020.

Dixon Technolog shares closed at 5,590.50 on November 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.23% returns over the last 6 months and 192.50% over the last 12 months.