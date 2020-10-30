Dixon Technolog Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,472.88 crore, up 26.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,472.88 crore in September 2020 up 26.49% from Rs. 1,164.39 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.35 crore in September 2020 up 28.59% from Rs. 37.60 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.68 crore in September 2020 up 41.92% from Rs. 58.26 crore in September 2019.

Dixon Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 41.78 in September 2020 from Rs. 33.21 in September 2019.

Dixon Technolog shares closed at 9,048.60 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 116.08% returns over the last 6 months and 200.54% over the last 12 months.