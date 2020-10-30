172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|dixon-technolog-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-1472-88-crore-up-26-49-y-o-y-6041931.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dixon Technolog Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,472.88 crore, up 26.49% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dixon Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,472.88 crore in September 2020 up 26.49% from Rs. 1,164.39 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.35 crore in September 2020 up 28.59% from Rs. 37.60 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.68 crore in September 2020 up 41.92% from Rs. 58.26 crore in September 2019.

Dixon Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 41.78 in September 2020 from Rs. 33.21 in September 2019.

Dixon Technolog shares closed at 9,048.60 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 116.08% returns over the last 6 months and 200.54% over the last 12 months.

Dixon Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,472.88465.781,164.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,472.88465.781,164.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,298.61359.811,050.13
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.7048.93-21.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost33.0618.3528.34
Depreciation9.688.067.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses61.5422.9251.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.697.7148.69
Other Income0.310.252.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.007.9651.21
Interest6.865.569.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.142.4041.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax66.142.4041.70
Tax17.790.584.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.351.8237.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.351.8237.60
Equity Share Capital11.5711.5711.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS41.781.5733.21
Diluted EPS40.881.5431.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS41.781.5733.21
Diluted EPS40.881.5431.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 04:52 pm

tags #Dixon Technolog #Dixon Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.