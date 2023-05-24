English
    Dixon Technolog Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,667.31 crore, down 0.14% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dixon Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 1,667.31 crore in March 2023 down 0.14% from Rs. 1,669.72 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.29 crore in March 2023 up 83.53% from Rs. 35.03 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.26 crore in March 2023 up 61.47% from Rs. 73.24 crore in March 2022.
    Dixon Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 10.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.95 in March 2022.Dixon Technolog shares closed at 3,275.65 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.26% returns over the last 6 months and -6.65% over the last 12 months.
    Dixon Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,667.311,532.811,669.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,667.311,532.811,669.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,420.771,289.611,367.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.3253.37116.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.4647.4140.36
    Depreciation17.3713.7315.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.6263.5072.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.7765.1957.51
    Other Income4.129.690.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.8974.8857.87
    Interest10.769.209.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax90.1365.6848.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax90.1365.6848.33
    Tax25.8416.9013.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.2948.7835.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.2948.7835.03
    Equity Share Capital11.9111.9111.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.828.225.95
    Diluted EPS1,074.008.155.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.828.225.95
    Diluted EPS10.748.155.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dixon Technolog #Dixon Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 10:22 am