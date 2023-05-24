Dixon Technolog Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,667.31 crore, down 0.14% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,667.31 1,532.81 1,669.72 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,667.31 1,532.81 1,669.72 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,420.77 1,289.61 1,367.16 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.32 53.37 116.37 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 44.46 47.41 40.36 Depreciation 17.37 13.73 15.37 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 64.62 63.50 72.95 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.77 65.19 57.51 Other Income 4.12 9.69 0.36 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.89 74.88 57.87 Interest 10.76 9.20 9.54 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 90.13 65.68 48.33 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 90.13 65.68 48.33 Tax 25.84 16.90 13.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.29 48.78 35.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.29 48.78 35.03 Equity Share Capital 11.91 11.91 11.87 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.82 8.22 5.95 Diluted EPS 1,074.00 8.15 5.89 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.82 8.22 5.95 Diluted EPS 10.74 8.15 5.89 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited