Dixon Technolog Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,667.31 crore, down 0.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dixon Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 1,667.31 crore in March 2023 down 0.14% from Rs. 1,669.72 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.29 crore in March 2023 up 83.53% from Rs. 35.03 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.26 crore in March 2023 up 61.47% from Rs. 73.24 crore in March 2022.
Dixon Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 10.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.95 in March 2022.
|Dixon Technolog shares closed at 3,275.65 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.26% returns over the last 6 months and -6.65% over the last 12 months.
|Dixon Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,667.31
|1,532.81
|1,669.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,667.31
|1,532.81
|1,669.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,420.77
|1,289.61
|1,367.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|23.32
|53.37
|116.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.46
|47.41
|40.36
|Depreciation
|17.37
|13.73
|15.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|64.62
|63.50
|72.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|96.77
|65.19
|57.51
|Other Income
|4.12
|9.69
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|100.89
|74.88
|57.87
|Interest
|10.76
|9.20
|9.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|90.13
|65.68
|48.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|90.13
|65.68
|48.33
|Tax
|25.84
|16.90
|13.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|64.29
|48.78
|35.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|64.29
|48.78
|35.03
|Equity Share Capital
|11.91
|11.91
|11.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.82
|8.22
|5.95
|Diluted EPS
|1,074.00
|8.15
|5.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.82
|8.22
|5.95
|Diluted EPS
|10.74
|8.15
|5.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited