Dixon Technolog Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,839.01 crore, up 141.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,839.01 crore in March 2021 up 141.06% from Rs. 762.90 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.52 crore in March 2021 up 46.59% from Rs. 30.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.38 crore in March 2021 up 38.77% from Rs. 56.48 crore in March 2020.

Dixon Technolog EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.66 in March 2021 from Rs. 26.61 in March 2020.

Dixon Technolog shares closed at 3,993.40 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.07% returns over the last 6 months and 338.68% over the last 12 months.