Dixon Technolog Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,839.01 crore, up 141.06% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dixon Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,839.01 crore in March 2021 up 141.06% from Rs. 762.90 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.52 crore in March 2021 up 46.59% from Rs. 30.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.38 crore in March 2021 up 38.77% from Rs. 56.48 crore in March 2020.

Dixon Technolog EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.66 in March 2021 from Rs. 26.61 in March 2020.

Dixon Technolog shares closed at 3,993.40 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.07% returns over the last 6 months and 338.68% over the last 12 months.

Dixon Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,839.011,896.93762.90
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,839.011,896.93762.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,696.541,705.75678.47
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-46.441.40-37.98
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost39.7034.3728.52
Depreciation10.729.999.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses72.4862.1442.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.0183.2841.93
Other Income1.650.185.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.6683.4647.06
Interest6.007.497.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.6675.9739.54
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax61.6675.9739.54
Tax17.1418.689.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.5257.2930.37
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.5257.2930.37
Equity Share Capital11.7111.7111.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.6649.4326.61
Diluted EPS7.4948.5925.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.6649.4326.61
Diluted EPS7.4948.5925.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dixon Technolog #Dixon Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #Electricals #Results
first published: May 28, 2021 09:44 am

