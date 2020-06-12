Dixon Technolog Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 762.90 crore, up 5.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 762.90 crore in March 2020 up 5.33% from Rs. 724.28 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.37 crore in March 2020 up 120.87% from Rs. 13.75 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.48 crore in March 2020 up 62.63% from Rs. 34.73 crore in March 2019.

Dixon Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 26.61 in March 2020 from Rs. 12.14 in March 2019.

Dixon Technolog shares closed at 4,976.45 on June 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 44.52% returns over the last 6 months and 115.75% over the last 12 months.