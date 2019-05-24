Dixon Technolog Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 724.28 crore, up 35.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 724.28 crore in March 2019 up 35.59% from Rs. 534.16 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.75 crore in March 2019 up 1.33% from Rs. 13.57 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.73 crore in March 2019 up 22.12% from Rs. 28.44 crore in March 2018.

Dixon Technolog EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.14 in March 2019 from Rs. 12.16 in March 2018.

Dixon Technolog shares closed at 2,816.20 on August 03, 2018 (NSE) and has given 37.34% returns over the last 6 months and -16.96% over the last 12 months.